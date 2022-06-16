Liberia: We Will Vote Those That Care for us, Liberia Albino Society Sounds Caveat

Ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, the Liberia Albino Society (LAS) Executive Director Madam Patricia Logan has cautioned persons living with albinism to vote smartly.

She alleged Monday, 13 June 2023 that Albinos here have been abandoned by national government and therefore, they will not vote anybody that does not have time for them.

The LAS boss told journalists in an interview during celebration of the International Albinism Day that there are government officials who have refused to open their arms to people living with albinism.

But she warned that Albinos will not vote for people who do not have time for them.

She said they will not accept any political gesture as the 2023 election come closer.

Madam Logan noted that it's time that the Government of Liberia sees Albinos as partners instead of allegedly seeing them as enemies.

She claimed that the government has demonstrated this through some high-profile officials.

"Our voices have not been heard for the past years because national leaders have not been paying much attention to us," said Madam Logan.

However, she noted that politicians are only waiting for political seasons to come around with rice, fish and t-shirts.

"It's now time that people with Albinism ... be smart in making decisions in 2023," she continued.

Logan disclosed that they invited the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to grace their program, but the ministry allegedly refused to attend.

"Where is the Ministry of Health since the institution was founded some 15 years ago? National Government has not given us that needed attention," she stated.

The LAS boss argued that other West Africa and Mano River Union Countries are doing well in paying attention to people with Albinism, but Liberia is not even thinking of doing the same.

"Our scholarship program is no longer active, even our health care services have not been running due to government's abandonment," Madam Logan alleged.

She said this government is sitting and doing nothing about Albinos' project that was started some years back.

"No one is there to talk for us. Our Budget is around USD$129,000, but it's hard for us to get it. I'm the protection of people living with Albinism and other supports to their well-being", Madam Logan said.

She said persons with albinism are largely absent from positions that influence decisions affecting their lives, whether in the public or the private sectors, at the community level, or in regional and international forums.

On International Albinism Awareness Day, persons with albinism around the world gather to celebrate and raise their plights with oneness to national government and international partners.

This year's celebration of International Albinism Awareness Day was organized under the theme: "United in Making Our Voices Heard."

This year's theme highlights the need to include persons with Albinism in discussions and initiatives affecting their human rights.

It also highlights the need to ensure they enjoy the equality and protection accorded to them in international law and standards.

The theme also recognizes the need for persons with Albinism to work together and build partnerships to effectively tackle human rights challenges people living with Albinism face.