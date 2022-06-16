Ghana: Adentan Residents Tasked to Take Charge of Tree Seedlings

Akpalu — The Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, NiiNoi Alexander Adumuah has tasked the residents to take charge of the tree seedlings they planted in their homes and vicinities during the Green Ghana project.

This, he explained, would be the only way the seedlings planted could make meaningful impact in their communities.

Nii Noi Aumuah gave the admonition during this year's seedlings planting day dubbed, Green Ghana, in the municipality where over 16,000 varieties of seedlings were planted on Friday.

According to him, the seedlings should be nurtured to maturity so as to help mitigate the effects of climate change and further beautify the environment.

On the mode of distribution, Mr Adumuah stated that over 1000 seedlings were distributed to non-governmental organisations and residents' associations, 200 seedling to the Muslims communities at Commandos, 800 seedlings to traditional authorities at Mmai Momo and Frafraha, over 2000 to the Adentan community.

He said over 100 plants were given to the Christ Faith Church and the drivers unions to plant in their areas of operational and assured that the Garden Department of the assembly would strictly monitor the plants during the raining and dry season to at least get the 98 percent growth target.

Mr Adumuah said it was time for Ghanaians to adopt corrective measures that would ensure the country sustain and recovers its lost forest cover and other green areas.

He said the species distributed included: coconut, citrus, orange, mahogany, mangoes and among others and urged residents to get to the assembly to register and pick seedlings as part of the response to the president's charge, "so as to be part of the history making process."