Ghana Grab Bronze At Kirin Cup Tourney

A nine-man Black Stars team showed enormous resilience to clinch third place in the Kirin Cup following a 0-0 draw and 3-1 penalty shoot-out win against Chile's La Roja at the Panasonic Stadium in Japan, yesterday.

Substitute Jordan Ayew set Ghana on a winning course when he converted his penalty brilliantly.

He was followed by Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who also scored.

Aside Ronnie Fernandez who converted, Thomas Alarcon, Ben Brereton Diaz and Guy Medel missed for Chile.

After suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of host nation Japan in the semi-finals, Ghana was bent on setting things right against the Chileans, who were wrapped in a four game losing streak and also sought a win to revive their waning confidence after falling 2-0 to Tunisia at the semis.

Ghana started on the front foot, when Kudus gave La Roja an early scare, blasting a powerful strike at the edge of the Chilean goal area which goalie Sebastián Pérez stretched full length to keep out.

La Roja also had good moments in the first-half as they warmed into the game.

Striker Diego Valencia shot tamely at Ghana goalie, Abdul NurudeenManaf after impressive work from defender, Oscar Opazo to set him up.

Ghana started the second-half with similar momentum, and was nearly rewarded through striker Benjamin Tetteh, but was unlucky as his effort clipped the crossbar.