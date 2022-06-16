Ghana Grab Bronze At Kirin Cup Tourney

15 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

A nine-man Black Stars team showed enormous resilience to clinch third place in the Kirin Cup following a 0-0 draw and 3-1 penalty shoot-out win against Chile's La Roja at the Panasonic Stadium in Japan, yesterday.

Substitute Jordan Ayew set Ghana on a winning course when he converted his penalty brilliantly.

He was followed by Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who also scored.

Aside Ronnie Fernandez who converted, Thomas Alarcon, Ben Brereton Diaz and Guy Medel missed for Chile.

After suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of host nation Japan in the semi-finals, Ghana was bent on setting things right against the Chileans, who were wrapped in a four game losing streak and also sought a win to revive their waning confidence after falling 2-0 to Tunisia at the semis.

Ghana started on the front foot, when Kudus gave La Roja an early scare, blasting a powerful strike at the edge of the Chilean goal area which goalie Sebastián Pérez stretched full length to keep out.

La Roja also had good moments in the first-half as they warmed into the game.

Striker Diego Valencia shot tamely at Ghana goalie, Abdul NurudeenManaf after impressive work from defender, Oscar Opazo to set him up.

Ghana started the second-half with similar momentum, and was nearly rewarded through striker Benjamin Tetteh, but was unlucky as his effort clipped the crossbar.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X