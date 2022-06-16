Niger: No Polygamy in My Gov't - President

President Mohamed Bazoum has asked his ministers not to take a second wife, if they wish to remain in government. He said this during an event to mark Women's Day in Niger.

"Polygamy is a bad thing and I take the risk and responsibility for saying it. Those who are going to fight us, they say that it is our religion, it is false. In any case, if we refer to the Koran, it is false. What does Surah An-Nissa say?", Bazoum said.

"That's why last time I told to my ministers, we must set an example, as long as you are in my government, you are prohibited from taking an extra wife. If a minister wants to take an additional wife, he is not forbidden, but he must leave the government", the president said. He wants people to debate the issue, he said.

Translated from Lesoleil by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh