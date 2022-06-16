Niger: No Polygamy in My Gov't - President

Presidence de la République du Niger
Mohamed Bazoum, President du Niger.
15 June 2022
allAfrica.com

President Mohamed Bazoum has asked his ministers not to take a second wife, if they wish to remain in government. He said this during an event to mark Women's Day in Niger.

"Polygamy is a bad thing and I take the risk and responsibility for saying it. Those who are going to fight us, they say that it is our religion, it is false. In any case, if we refer to the Koran, it is false. What does Surah An-Nissa say?", Bazoum said.

"That's why last time I told to my ministers, we must set an example, as long as you are in my government, you are prohibited from taking an extra wife. If a minister wants to take an additional wife, he is not forbidden, but he must leave the government", the president said. He wants people to debate the issue, he said.

Translated from Lesoleil by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X