Liberia: MoE Delegation to Validate Final Education Sector Plan At the Iiep-Unesco-Paris, France

Monrovia — A team of Liberian educationalists representing the Ministry of Education(MoE) is in Paris, France at the International Institute for Educational Program-UNESCO headquarters to do some final validation of the Liberia Education Sector Plan(ESP) for the 2022-2026 period.

The International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP - UNESCO) is an arm of UNESCO created in 1963 with headquarters in Paris, France. The institute helps to develop the capacities of education actors to plan and manage their education systems through its programs of training, technical assistance, policy research, and knowledge sharing.

A dispatch from Paris says the Government of Liberia with funding from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) contracted IIEP to do both the Education Sector Analysis and the Educational Sector Plan in March 2021

Under the Theme: Getting to Best, Liberia's Education Sector Plan (ESP), which has ended in 2021 is now being upgraded and updated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) of Liberia, with support from its partners, received an Education Sector Plan Development Grant (ESDPG) from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to conduct the education sector analysis and prepare the Education Sector Plan.

The Education Sector Plan development is scheduled to be conducted over the next Seven-month period, until the 24th of August 2022. A technical and consultative series of technical workshops were held between February and May 2022, to develop the initial draft Education Sector Plan which has been produced by the National Technical Team (NTT) of the Ministry of Education, with UNESCO-IIEP and UNESCO Monrovia technical support, under the overall coordination of the Local Education Group.

Among the core objectives of the five-day workshop includes; the review and addressing important comments in the draft ESP draft document, reviewing priority programs activities and targets, agree or validating the macro framework for domestic resource mobilization, among others.

The validation workshop which runs from June 10-17, 2022 is headed by Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development, Alton Kesselly, and includes Assistant Minister for Planning Research and Development, Dominic Kweme, Assistant Minister for Basic and Secondary Education, Felicia Doe-Simah, Director for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Alex Mbolonda and Technical Assistant, Tolebee Kamara.