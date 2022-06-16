Liberia: Man Sent to Monrovia Central Prison Pending Trial for Allegedly Killing 29-Year-Old Gibson Jerue, Jr.

Monrovia — Investigation in the cold-bloody murder of 29-year-old Gibson Jerue, Jr, also known as Baby Gibson, proceeds slowly but with the first suspect, a community chairman, Michael Gleh, charged and sent to the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial. Michael Gleh spent his first night at South Beach on June 14th, after three charges were levied against him.

Suspect Gleh was charged with "Murder", "Criminal Facilitation" and "Criminal Solicitation". A Writ of Arrest issued by the Stipendiary Magistrate Jomah S. Jallah charges Michael saying, "That during the period of May 30, 2022, in the area of Dauzon (Duazon), acres of Hope Community, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, the within named defendant being there and then with wicked intent, purposely, knowingly, intentionally participating in the assault of now-deceased Jeru Gibson (Gibson Jerue, Jr) on May 30, 2022, thus inflicting several wounds on him... "

The Writ further said that the Liberia National Police arrived on the scene and "took the victim Jeru Gibson to the 14 Military Hospital where he (deceased) sought treatment for some days before his demise on June 2, 2022."

Baby Gibson was allegedly beaten by mobsters at about 7 am on Monday, May 30, 2022 by a group of about 15 people and left for dead. He was first beaten alleged in the area Sylvester Wah has his house. When the victim was near death, he was taken to a place called JR Lagoon to finish him before someone called the police. Multiple individuals have claimed they called the police, including Sylvester who told the police that he called the police too.

Taken to the 14 Military Hospital, the victim remained unconscious until he died on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The cause of death according to the Death Certificate was "Probably Skull Fracture" and "Traumatic Brain Injury". Hospital sources said when the Government coroner inspected the body, they discovered the victim's skull was fractured and he had wounds on his hand and left leg.

The deceased is expected to be buried this Saturday by the family.

Murder suspect, Michael, and 14 others were arrested in the Duazon community, in the area of Hope Community, during a police raid on June 3 and 4, 2022. But Sylvester J Wah, the main person the family of the deceased Baby Gibson accused, who was also arrested on June 2, 2022, was released the same day on May 30th but told to report to the police. According to police, his U.S. and Liberian passports were confiscated to prevent him from leaving the country, while the investigation is ongoing.

Before the charging of suspect Michael Gleh on June 14, Sylvester had reported a couple of times, our police sources said Sylvester no longer reports to the police headquarters as he was required to.

In a text message to Gibson Jerue, father of the deceased, Sylvester Wah claimed that he requested that Gibson, Jr be turned over to him by the "ghetto big man". He said in the text message, "Do you know how much I've spent since your son committed that crime? Before his boss (the ghetto's big man) TURNED him over we paid... "

The father of the deceased, Gibson Jerue, says, Sylvester Wah admitted to participating in the actions that led to his son's murder. "If Sylvester Wah demanded my son's living body be turned over to him and my son ends up dead, did he not facilitate his murder?"

Mr. Jerue said, "Sylvester had no business getting my son out of his hiding place if he knew he could protect him from the mobsters."

However, sources closed to the police disclosed the police have told the family that the text message included in several messages submitted to the police were not enough to charge Sylvester with a crime.

A lawyer connected to the Ministry of Justice said Sylvester Wah can be charged with a crime, including "murder, accessory to murder, criminal facilitation" because he received a living human being who turned up dead in his possession.