Ghana: GHS Records 186 More Covid-19 Cases ... Five Cases of Monkeypox

Ghana has recorded 186 more cases of the COVID-19, shooting up the country's case count to 162,646 as at last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded five cases of monkeypox out of 12 suspected cases as of May 24, 2022 while 773 cases of Influenza A (H3) have been confirmed.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 160,364 people had recovered from the COVID-19 disease.

Unfortunately, 1,445 people had died from the disease with 13 people in severe conditions and one person in critical state.

The GHS has indicated on its website that the country currently has 837 active cases.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated that 58,640 people tested positive out of 484,544 total number of tests conducted while 96,379 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 1,094,689 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 7,627 people tested positive out of 879,005 tests conducted.

The service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,458,238 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 92,174confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,311 cases.

Western has 8,339 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 7,078 cases.

The service also said that volta had 6,028 confirmed cases while Central had 5,408 cases.

The Bono EastRegion, the GHS said, had a total of 2,976 cases and Bono had 2,337 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,863 cases followed by the Upper East with 1,744 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,136 cases, Western North 1,117, Oti, 934, North East, 384 cases and Savannah with 292 cases.

The Service has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to ensure the stringent enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as well as take necessary precaution by avoiding skin-to-skin, face-to-face and mouth-to-skin contact.