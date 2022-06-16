Ghana: Diplomatic Corps Commends Green Ghana Project

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ms Claudia Turbay Quintero, has commended the Forestry Commission for taking good care and nurturing the tree seedlings planted by the diplomats last year.

According to her, such commitment from the commission was ample evidence that the country's Green Agenda was on course and would succeed.

Ms Quintero made these remarks when she was joined by 15 other Diplomats and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to inspect the trees planted last year and to also plant new trees at the Ghana Seismological Observatory Centre at the Achimota Forest Reserves in Accra.

They were joined by representatives of the Christ Apostolic Church members of the Green Ghana Planning Committee led by Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, religious leaders, traditional authorities and some schools in the area.

The other Ambassadors and High commissioners who took part in the exercise were Mr Sidi Bachair of the Saharawi Republic, Mr Edi Serge, Cote D' Ivoire, Ms Bevaney Okaye and Richard Sandal both British High Commission representatives, Mr Mauzama Koye, Chief Protocol of Togo Embassy, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, India, and Mr Irchad Razaaly, the European Union Ambassador.

Others were Mr Nuoki Mitori, Japan, Panassa Awok, Togo, Hadera Abea, Ethiopia, Maher Kheir, Lebanon, Mr Mohammed A Yashin Mohammed, Sudan, Mr Baka Sondou, Counsellor at the Togo Embassy, Mr Zagre Prigrenome, Burkina Faso, Mr Charles Abane, United Nations Representative.

The rest included Ms Suliette Rubb-Riley - Barbados, Mr Ibas Ibok - Ete Nigeria, Lt Colonel Prince Yaw Tandoh of the 5BN of the Ghana Armed Forces, Alexander Anim, National Timber Monitoring Team and John Nkaw, Action Aid Ghana.

Ms Quintero, who is the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, stated that the fight against global warming was not only a Ghanaian war but the rest of the world hence the reed to support each other realise those goals and aspirations to make the world a safer place for future generations.

"What we have seen today clearly supports the government's resolve of making Ghana the Greenest country in the world in the next 10 to 15 years.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, said over seven million trees were planted last year with 85 per cent survival after six months of planting.

He commended corporate Ghana, members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Corps, Religious and Traditional authorities for their support and assured that every effort would be made to protect and nurture the over 20 million trees that would be planted this year.

Mr Allotey urged the public to go to any of the commission's offices or the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies to pick a tree or trees to plant in their homes or vicinity.

Mr Jinapor said the Green Ghana campaign was a global campaign and urged Ghanaians to get on board and support the initiative.

He said the President in Glasgow last year signed the world leaders' declaration on land in forest and land use, the forest agriculture and commodity trade dialogue and other cocoa forest initiatives and others in the fight against climate change.

"This is why Green Ghana is very important as seven million trees were planted last year and this year we are targeting about 20 million trees," he added.

He commended the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who was the chair of the National Planning Committee and Mr John Allotey and staff of the Forestry Commission for the exercise that began with a lot of momentum nationwide.