Africa: 'Work On Accra 2023 Africa Games Facilities Progressing'

16 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A member of the Accra 2023 African Games Organising Committee, Rex Brobby, says work in host districts Legon and Borteyman is progressing steadily.

The Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Organising Committee added that Ghana will hold the best edition of the African Games.

He said the priority was improving the athletics arena, with the main venue being the University of Ghana Stadium.

A warm-up track within five minutes of the stadium is required to be approved by World Athletics.

"For this official certification to take place, Ghana must have another track, a warm-up track, within five minutes walking distance from the main stadium at UG [University of Ghana] so I'm here to inspect the progress of work on the warm-up track and meet with the contractors," Brobby said.

He added that he was soon to inspect indoor sports venues in Borteyman, with tennis and swimming the prime focus.

The Accra 2023 African Games are expected to be held in August next year.

It will be Ghana's first time staging the event.

Organisers have approved a 23-sport programme, with teqball the sole demonstration sport to take the total to 24.

Of the main 23, arm wrestling, cricket and rugby union are all set to make African Games debuts.-Insidethegames

