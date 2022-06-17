Liberia: Expression of Interest for Technical Experts

IESC is a leading US nonprofit organization that helps people improve their lives by strengthening economic opportunities in developing countries. We help to create sustainable jobs, improve productivity, grow incomes, and strengthen micro, small and medium sized enterprises. We work with farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, financial service providers, market actors, and governments to share proven skills and tools - human, technological, and financial - that help communities thrive.
IESC is seeking technical experts for upcoming USAID funded agricultural activities in Liberia. The purpose of the technical expertise is to strengthen the commercial agricultural and trade ecosystem; improve investment in and productivity of Liberian agribusinesses; expand adoption of climate smart agricultural practices; and enable farmers to diversify their production of nutritious and high-value crops.
The programs are anticipated to begin in November/December 2022 with interventions in Montserrado, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi. We will consider applications on a rolling basis and encourage early submissions. The positions are contingent upon IESC winning the award.
Expertise Requested:
Food Security
Climate smart agriculture
Agribusiness development
Business Development Services
Land Tenure
Agricultural value addition and marketing
Agricultural finance, including Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs)
Alternative livelihood development
Organizational capacity building
Household and Community Resilience
Social behavior change
Social safety nets
Gender and youth inclusion
Grant Management
Finance and Accounting
Monitoring and Evaluation
Instructions for Submitting Expressions of Interest
Qualified candidates are invited to send their CV and a one-page document indicating the theme you have expertise in, your motivation, geographies that you have worked in and examples of relevant projects that you have contributed to. Please send these items to [email protected]