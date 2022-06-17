Liberia: Expression of Interest for Technical Experts

IESC is a leading US nonprofit organization that helps people improve their lives by strengthening economic opportunities in developing countries. We help to create sustainable jobs, improve productivity, grow incomes, and strengthen micro, small and medium sized enterprises. We work with farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, financial service providers, market actors, and governments to share proven skills and tools - human, technological, and financial - that help communities thrive.

IESC is seeking technical experts for upcoming USAID funded agricultural activities in Liberia. The purpose of the technical expertise is to strengthen the commercial agricultural and trade ecosystem; improve investment in and productivity of Liberian agribusinesses; expand adoption of climate smart agricultural practices; and enable farmers to diversify their production of nutritious and high-value crops.

The programs are anticipated to begin in November/December 2022 with interventions in Montserrado, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi. We will consider applications on a rolling basis and encourage early submissions. The positions are contingent upon IESC winning the award.

Expertise Requested:

Food Security

Climate smart agriculture

Agribusiness development

Business Development Services

Land Tenure

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agricultural value addition and marketing

Agricultural finance, including Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs)

Alternative livelihood development

Organizational capacity building

Household and Community Resilience

Social behavior change

Social safety nets

Gender and youth inclusion

Grant Management

Finance and Accounting

Monitoring and Evaluation

Instructions for Submitting Expressions of Interest

Qualified candidates are invited to send their CV and a one-page document indicating the theme you have expertise in, your motivation, geographies that you have worked in and examples of relevant projects that you have contributed to. Please send these items to [email protected]