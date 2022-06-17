Liberia: Expression of Interest for Technical Experts

16 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

IESC is a leading US nonprofit organization that helps people improve their lives by strengthening economic opportunities in developing countries. We help to create sustainable jobs, improve productivity, grow incomes, and strengthen micro, small and medium sized enterprises. We work with farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, financial service providers, market actors, and governments to share proven skills and tools - human, technological, and financial - that help communities thrive.

IESC is seeking technical experts for upcoming USAID funded agricultural activities in Liberia. The purpose of the technical expertise is to strengthen the commercial agricultural and trade ecosystem; improve investment in and productivity of Liberian agribusinesses; expand adoption of climate smart agricultural practices; and enable farmers to diversify their production of nutritious and high-value crops.

The programs are anticipated to begin in November/December 2022 with interventions in Montserrado, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi. We will consider applications on a rolling basis and encourage early submissions. The positions are contingent upon IESC winning the award.

Expertise Requested:

Food Security

Climate smart agriculture

Agribusiness development

Business Development Services

Land Tenure

Agricultural value addition and marketing

Agricultural finance, including Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs)

Alternative livelihood development

Organizational capacity building

Household and Community Resilience

Social behavior change

Social safety nets

Gender and youth inclusion

Grant Management

Finance and Accounting

Monitoring and Evaluation

Instructions for Submitting Expressions of Interest

Qualified candidates are invited to send their CV and a one-page document indicating the theme you have expertise in, your motivation, geographies that you have worked in and examples of relevant projects that you have contributed to. Please send these items to [email protected]

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X