Gambia: GNOC Launch Olympic Day Celebration 2022 Activities

Based on this year's Olympic Day celebration theme "Move, Learn, Discover, Together for a Better World", The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Saturday launched its activities at Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

On 23rd June each year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Movement at large commemorate the founding of the Modern Olympic Movement International Olympic Day.

National Olympic Committees will be organising sports, educational and/or cultural activities throughout the world.

The celebration brings together people from all over the worlds to celebrate the Olympic Spirit.

GNOC President Ms. Beatrice Allen said this year's celebration would include all regions in the country.

She added that the celebration will take the form of a five day Sports Jamboree in Athletics, Basketball 3x3, Karate, Badminton, Judo, Table tennis, Cycling, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball 4x4, and Beach Football.

The Jamboree would involve young people (Lower Basic, Upper Basic, Secondary, and Tertiary schools), National Sports Associations Clubs and Professionals in various fields, she added.

"The event is an excellent way to encourage all people regardless of age, gender and ability to lead healthy and active lives; promote the Olympic Values; and the role of sports in our society," she stated.