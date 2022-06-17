Gambia: Wrestling - Bala Junior Continues Impressive Form After Victory Over Malian

Wrestler Bala Junior of Club Bala Family has continued his impressive form in The Gambia's wrestling arena after beating down Malian of Club Ebo Town Mbolo during a fight organised by Big Boss Entertainment.

The bout together with eight other fights were held at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium, on Sunday 12 June 2022.

The Club Bala Family wrestler was at his inspirational best following a fierce display against the Ebo Town based wrestler in front of thousands of wrestling fans and enthusiasts on Sunday.

In the earlier bouts, Ndongo Dara opened the lineup of contest after defeating Bredel; Samareh lost to Messi through warning as the latter (Messi) recorded his fourth victory of the season; Police Boy drew with Jaliba while Chattu Mam Gorr overpowered Tigar to cap off the freestyle wrestling bouts.

Volume returned to winning ways with a shock defeat of veteran Baboye; Arobas completed his double over Jabang Mbolo wrestler Sora.

Reug Reug of Sukutankulu completed his hat-trick of victories of the season with a win over Quench while Ramdan masterminded his victory over Sita before Sew Dez defeated Boy Nyang of Jabang in the special combats.