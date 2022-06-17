Gambia: GFF First Division - Samger Cruise Past Steve Biko

Samger FC, who were finding a way out of the relegation zone on Monday 13th June 2022 beat Bakau Giant Killers (Steve Biko) at the Independent Stadium in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation First Division League.

Steve Biko was the brighter side in the start, creating some decent chances and causing Samger all sorts of problems but every positive chance was punctured by Samger's steady backline.

As time started ticking Samger grew in to the game with some intensity and purpose and their hunger was rewarded in the 35th minute through a thunderous free-kick by Ansumana Gomez.

Steve Biko, who started the game on fourth position knew they had something to salvage, and when Coach Adnan Musa lifted Yankuba Minteh widely called Messi from the bench midway in to the second period, cheers from the Biko supporters was heard from every angle of the Stadium.

Minutes after his (Minteh) introduction, he scampered past three Samger players and put the ball on a plate for Adama Jammeh to poke home.

But just as everyone thought it will be a share of the spoils, Samger's Alieu Kuyateh who had a fairly decent game rose highest to send a bullet header into the back of the net and restored Samger's advantage.

Alieu Sey, Gaffer for Samger said his side showed more hunger over Biko for the three points, stating that the victory "is a step in the right direction".

Adnan Musa, Head Coach of Biko, said he was not much bothered by the defeat, noting that his team has already calculated the points they need for this season. "This lost does not stop our target".

Elsewhere on the same day, champions Fortune who are struggling for form this season lost 2-1 in the hands of Manjai based club, Marimo.