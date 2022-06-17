Ghana: 10-Member Entity Tender Committee for MoPA Inaugurated

A 10-member Entity Tender Committee for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) was inaugurated yesterday in Accra, with a call on members to prioritise the protection of the public purse.

Per the Public Procurement Act, the committee will be responsible for the independent review of procurement processes for the MoPA.

Members of the committee, chaired by the sector Minister, MrOseiKyei-Mensah-Bonsuinclude Mr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Chief Director of MoPA, Mrs Gifty Joyce Oteng Bosomprah, Director, Finance and General Administration, MoPA, Mr Kwame Oppong -Ntim, Ms Justina Bediako, MoPA Representative, Head of Finance, MoPA and Dr Ebenezer Esilfie Baiden, a representative of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

The rest are Mr Albert L. Ashong-Lamptey, an engineer with the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ms Heidi-Marie Boakye, of the office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice and Mr Francis T. Boateng, senior procurement and supply chain manager, MoPA.

Administering the oath of office and secrecy to the members, the sector Minister urged them to ensure they worked according to the requirements of the public Procurement Act.

He expressed the hope that the committee would exhibit professionalism and integrity while discharging their duties.

MrKyei-Mensah-Bonsu also mentioned that it was very important for all legal requirements outlined in the Procurement Act to be strictly adhered to.

"The nation spends a lot of money on procurement so setting things right will contribute to the protection of the public purse," he added.

The Public Procurement Act 2003(ACT 663) requires that all members of the Entity Tender Committee review and approve annual procurement plans.

They are also mandated to review and approve quarterly updates of all procurement plans, approve tender submissions, reject submissions with reason or approve a submission subject to clarifications or minor amendments.