Ghana: Farmer, 18, Remanded for Inflicting Wounds On Colleague

Bolgatanga — The Circuit Court in Bolgatanga, has remanded into police custody, an 18-year-old farmer, for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a colleague at Kwarania, in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal in the Upper East Region.

Nicholas Webaduah, inflicted wounds on Emmanuel Aduah, also a farmer, when they clashed over fishing net.

Webaduah, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of the use of offensive weapon, will re-appear in court, on June 29, 2022.

Inspector Mariam Awemoni told the court that the complainant, Mr. Aduah, and accused, reside at Kwarania.

She said a misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and accused on the farm on June 6, this year.

InspAwemonitold the court, presided over by Mr. Alexander Graham that accused and complainant fought over ownership of fishing net until a passer-by, separated them.

The court heard that, Webaduah went into the bush, emerged with a cutlass and inflicted deep wounds on victim's right ankle, buttocks and toes.

"In the process, Georgina appeared and raised the alarm, which attracted John, took complainant to War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for treatment," said InspAwemoni.

According to prosecution, relatives of the victim overpower accused, who was armed with machete, and handed him to the police in Navrongo.

Insp Awemoni said the victim was "battling for his life at the hospital, and investigation is ongoing to obtain statements from possible witnesses."