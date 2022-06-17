Ghana: 5 Nigerians Grabbed for Selling Unwholesome Products

Bolgatanga — A circuit court in Bolgatanga has remanded into police custody, five Nigerians, for allegedly selling counterfeit and unwholesome products to unsuspecting customers in Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

Anthony Okereke, 22, a sales person, Jeremiah Oti, 17, a sales person, Emmanuel Sunday Chinemerem, 23, an engineer, Eric Ogbonna, 21, Chemist Apprentice, and Linus Ogbonna, 24, unemployed, would re-appear before court on June 28, 2022.

They are being held on charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit selling of unwholesome products and selling unwholesome products.

Prosecution is yet to furnish the court with a report on a forensic laboratory test on the products impounded.

The court presided over by Mr Alexander Graham, and they would appear again in court on June 28, this year.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Kunsung, said on June 9, 2022 the Zebilla District Police Command, in collaboration with personnel of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), apprehended accused, who lived in a single room at Saka, suburb of Zebilla.

The court heard that a search in the room, revealed large quantities of assorted liquid substance in containers with inscriptions, such as "LDC teeth solution", "care anti-infection solution and "teeth problem solution", all suspected to be unwholesome herbal products.

DSP Kunsung said that police also retrieved from the room the original container of the LDC Concentrate, and the label indicated that the LDC product was a detergent for cleaning homes, kitchens and workshops, with a clear warning "contact with eye and foodstuff should be avoided".

He said that on interrogation, accused said they were employees of Neo Company, a multi-national company, with the head office in the United States of America.

DSP Kunsung said that the company had offices in Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country, where they received supply of the products and adulterate it, and repacked it in small containers for retail as teeth care, cure for stomach ulcer and gonorrhea.

The court heard that when the police contacted Kumasi branch manager of the LDC company,he said "the LDC product is a detergent for cleaning homes and workshops and not meant for consumption".

DSP Kunsong said the products could pose health hazards to users, who mistakenly assumed the substance was safe, and warned the public against patronising the products.