Nigeria: Ekiti Governorship - Federal High Court Denies Sacking APC Candidate

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

Authorities of the Federal High Court have refuted media reports that one of its judges, Inyang Ekwo, disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji from the Ekiti State governorship election.

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

"The said report is unfounded, very mischievous and aimed at not only misleading members of the public, but also causing tension," a statement by the court's Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, said on Thursday evening.

The statement further debunked the existence of any such case before Mr Ekwo or any other judge of the court.

"The Federal High Court hereby debunks the existence of any such case in its entire jurisdiction and indeed the Court Order as alleged.

"The court states categorically that there has been no such case before Hon. justice I.E Ekwo.

"It is worrisome that some media practitioners hasten to give false information to the public for their own selfish interests, thereby unduly heating up the polity," the court management lamented.

"This spurious reportage sold out to the public is most unfortunate and unacceptable. It should be totally ignored," the statement advised.

It advised journalists to imbibe ethical values of "professionalism and truth" in their reportage of issues.

Some news platforms m reported earlier on Thursday that the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the APC's governorship primary election in Ekiti State on the grounds of alleged irregularities characterising the process.

But APC in Ekiti State had earlier faulted the report insisting that Biodun Oyebamiji who emerged as the party's governorship candidate in the primary election remained its candidate in this Saturday's election.

The party urged its supporters to ignore any report to the contrary.