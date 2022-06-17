Nigeria: Ekiti Governorship - Federal High Court Denies Sacking APC Candidate

17 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

Authorities of the Federal High Court have refuted media reports that one of its judges, Inyang Ekwo, disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji from the Ekiti State governorship election.

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

"The said report is unfounded, very mischievous and aimed at not only misleading members of the public, but also causing tension," a statement by the court's Chief Information Officer, Catherine Christopher, said on Thursday evening.

The statement further debunked the existence of any such case before Mr Ekwo or any other judge of the court.

"The Federal High Court hereby debunks the existence of any such case in its entire jurisdiction and indeed the Court Order as alleged.

"The court states categorically that there has been no such case before Hon. justice I.E Ekwo.

"It is worrisome that some media practitioners hasten to give false information to the public for their own selfish interests, thereby unduly heating up the polity," the court management lamented.

"This spurious reportage sold out to the public is most unfortunate and unacceptable. It should be totally ignored," the statement advised.

It advised journalists to imbibe ethical values of "professionalism and truth" in their reportage of issues.

Some news platforms m reported earlier on Thursday that the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the APC's governorship primary election in Ekiti State on the grounds of alleged irregularities characterising the process.

But APC in Ekiti State had earlier faulted the report insisting that Biodun Oyebamiji who emerged as the party's governorship candidate in the primary election remained its candidate in this Saturday's election.

The party urged its supporters to ignore any report to the contrary.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X