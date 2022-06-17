Nigeria: We Must Develop Cyber Warfare to Protect Critical National Assets - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Kano State, said his government must develop a policy on cyber warfare that has as its strategic focus on the prevention of cyber-attacks against critical national infrastructure.

Buhari also boasted that his administration had significantly degraded Boko Haram insurgency, the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Eastern Security Network, (ESN),banditry and other forms of insecurity in many parts of the country.

He, therefore, charged the Nigeria Police Force High Command to evolve realistic strategies and operations geared towards tackling cyber crimes in the country.

Buhari, who spoke during the passing out parade of the 4th regular course cadets officers of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, in Kano State, explained that Nigeria has now slide from fourth to sixth on the international index of nations affected by terrorism.

"My administration has also focused on security by repositioning our national securities to perform their duties effectively. We have equally embarked on some crucial changes in their funding structure and mode of operation.

"In a world, where insecurity is constantly evolving, the enforcement responses have to equally evolve, not just to keep up, but to stay ahead. This administration has signed into law the new police act to ensure improvement in the welfare and service delivery to reach the best international practices.

"I commend the effort and resilience of the Nigeria Police Force and sister agencies for the giant strides recorded so far in the fight against the prevailing security challenge. As you are all aware, this administration came into office with determination to tackle three areas: the security, building and sustainable economy and fighting corruption. We can say that recent positive development has shown that there is general improvement in all these three areas," he said.

Noting that his administration had since inauguration in May, 2015, has impacted positively in Nigeria's Economy, corruption and security, Buhari told the graduating cadets that modern policing transcended land, sea and air, and that the internet and new digital technologies had provided a platform for the emerging offences to reach unprecedented levels.

According to him, "Many of the enemies you will confront will be permanently faceless or concealed, leveraging technology to wage warfare that has the potential to be even more destructive than anything the world has ever known.

"We must develop a policy on cyber warfare that has as its strategic focus on the prevention of cyber-attacks against critical national infrastructure, minimizing national vulnerability to cyber-attacks and minimising damage and recovery time from cyber-attacks."

The president emphasised that his government would continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for crime and criminality, stressing that, "Those who take laws into their hands, who bear arms illegally and who seek to profit from a climate of fear and insecurity will be decisively dealt with.

"That remains our promise to the people of Nigeria, who elected us to keep them safe and secured. The peace and stability of our dear country will continue to be of utmost importance. You, the Police are our points men and you must rise to the occasion."

While noting that the nation's security transcended law enforcement to include building the right relationships that underpinned the development of secured societies, he said, "This is why the present administration has been fully committed from the start to strengthening existing relations between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries. It has always been clear to us that there is no way we can achieve the security we seek without the cooperation and support of our neighbours."

The President added that his government had implemented far-reaching social support programme ever in the country to tackle poverty, one of the drivers of insecurity, at the roots.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President, who presented awards to two graduating cadets, Rachel Oluwatosin Babarinde and Isa Abdulateef, added that his government had been able to degrade the terrorists in the Northeast, and as well checkmated the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the other parts of the country.

He added that, his government took a resolute stand against pervasive corruption and focused on repositioning the national security for them to perform their duties.

While congratulating the cadets for successful completion of their training, the president directed them to maintain the spirit of accomplishment as they prepare to face the tasks ahead.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Commandant of Nigeria Police Academy, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Ahmad AbdulRahama, thanked the President for honouring the invitation, explaining that the institution was upgraded from professional training to degree awarding in 2012, noting that, it had graduated 1,748 cadets, Assistant Superintendent of Police, over the years, including the 205, who just graduated.