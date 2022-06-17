Nigeria: Singer, Wande Coal Mum As Tweep Calls Him Out for Beating Lagos Man

17 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal has reportedly ignored a tweep who accused him of assaulting a resident in Lagos State.

A tweep identified as @Folarin_AA took to his Twitter page Tuesday to call out the singer, disclosing that Wande Coal and his team beat up his elder brother, claiming that his brother was slapped and beaten mercilessly while he tried to get his car out of Wande Coal's way.

His tweets read: "You're a b**tard Wande Coal and you would not get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way.

"This b**tard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him, before he could say anything else, another punched him.

"Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me subbing like a child. They beat him so bad he was crying so much. Who do you think you are?"

"My brother is in tears with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what? My brother is the most easy going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I am pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that. You wouldn't get away with this," he said.

However, Wande Coal or his management is yet to confirm or deny the accusation as of the time of filing this report.

