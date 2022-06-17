Nigeria: Ekiti Guber - INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Election Materials

17 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday commenced distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday's Governorship Election in Ekiti.

The materials were distributed at the INEC State Office in Ado Ekiti in the presence of journalists, political parties and security agents to the electoral offices across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella, who distributed the materials said the electoral officers would take the items to their LGAs where they would be sent to Registration Area Centres (RACs) and then to the polling units on Saturday morning.

Tella assured voters that there would be no late arrival of materials and polling officers to polling units on election day.

Tella said that the ballot papers were coded in different colours for each local government in order to prevent electoral fraud.

He added that the result sheets were also customised according to each polling unit.

Tella, who noted that all was set to conduct a free, fair and credible election, urged all stakeholders to embrace and promote peace.

Some of the party agents at the centre lauded INEC for the transparent manner in which the materials were distributed.

The materials distributed included: Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, Ballot papers, Result sheets, Booklets, Forms EC 8A, B, C, D,E, forms EC 4zero G, 4 zero G1 and 2.

