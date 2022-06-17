Ghana: Fbnbank Supports Green Ghana Project

FBNBank has supported the Green Ghana Project by making a donation towards the activities planned by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and also taking action to help increase Ghana's tree population.

The Green Ghana Project is an initiative of the Government of Ghana which started in 2021 and sets aside a day, Green Ghana Day, to create awareness across the country on the need for collective action towards the restoration of the country's lost forest cover.

The initiative helped to plant at least 20 million tree seedlings on the Green Ghana Day this year.

FNBBank was invited to join President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park on Green Ghana Day, June10, 2022, to plant trees.

In response to the Government's call, FBNBank contributed in cash and in kind by donating an amount of GH¢20, 000 and planting trees to support the Green Ghana Project.

The presentation was made to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the trees were planted on 2022 Green Ghana Day at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park.

Both activities were undertaken by an FBNBank delegation led by the Bank's Head of Commercial Banking, William AmonNeequaye.

Commenting on the presentation, MrNeequaye said "FBNBank considers the initiative of government which seeks to restore the country's lost forest cover by planting trees very laudable. Over the years, FBNBank has engaged in corporate responsibility and sustainability activities which are aimed at delivering value to the country, its communities and people in a structured way."

He said "The Green Ghana Project aligns with the bank's agenda in this regard. We will be able to deliver on it by employing our strategic approach which hinges on citizenship and has environmental sustainability as one of its pillars. Under this, the bank has an environmental conservation agenda to which it is very committed."

The amount was received on behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by the Sponsorship Coordinator for this year's Green Ghana Day, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko and the Technical Director in-charge of Forestry at the Ministry, Mr Joseph Osiakwan, who both expressed their gratitude to the Bank for the good gesture.

Ghana's rainforest has been reducing in size at an alarming rate in recent years and the initiative taken by the government of Ghana to introduce Green Ghana Day seeks to arrest the situation.

As part of the Green Ghana Day campaign, the government provided free seedlings to all individuals, government and non-governmental organisations, traditional leaders, educational and religious institutions willing to support.

Considering the response and turnout on Green Ghana Day last year the government plans to increase the number of trees planted from 5 million to 20 million.

This is expected to more than double in 2023 to 50 million and in 2024, the target is likely to move to 100 million trees.