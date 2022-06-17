Ghana: IGP Asks Personnel to Protect Image

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has implored personnel of the service to protect the image of the service during the discharge of their duties.

"Until we do the right thing, we would not get the support of the public, we need the full corporation of the public," he explained.

His advice follows recent misconduct of some police officers in the country.

He said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Police Ladies Association in Accra yesterday to take off their activities.

It would also highlight the 70th anniversary celebration of women policing in the Ghana Police Service.

The two-day programme was attended by 250 police women across the country, Council members of POLAS, members of the Police Management Board, past executives of the association, retired police officers and representatives of sister security ladies association among others.

The IGP urged personnel to make the Police Service attractive to gain the trust of the public.

He urged the public to give constructive criticism to the Police Service and commend them where necessary to encourage personnel in their work.

Dr Dampare assured the public that the bad nuts would be removed from the service.

The IGP observed that the low representation of women in the service affected the command and control, and stressed the need for a policy to ensure equity in the Police Service.

Dr Dampare said there would be no development when women were not included in activities.

He assured of the Police Administration's continuous support to POLAS to accomplish its goals.

Dr Dampare urged retired police officers to support the service accomplish its mandate in the country.

The President of POLAS, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, said the meeting was expected to come out with decisionsto leverage their quest for excellence, enhance performance of the police ladies.

She said from the humble beginning of 12 almost 70 yearsagoPOLAS had grown to 10,951 which represent 28 percent of the police population of 39,184, out of this 282 are senior officers, representing 19 per cent of the senior officers population.

COP Addo Danquah who is the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), urged the members of the association to contribute significantly to the current themes of the Police Administration to restore public trust, command public respect, regain public confidence and cement police legitimacy.

"In our diverse effort to advance the cause of women policing in the 21st century, we should bear in mind that we are called to serve humanity, we should thus treat respective stakeholders with utmost civility, honesty, commitment and great sense of accountability," she added.

She commended the Police Administration, past and present executives for their dedication, contribution and support in promoting the association.