Ghana: Krowor MCE Encourages Children to Own Planted Seedlings

Joshua Nii Bortey, Municipal Chief Executive of Krowor, has encouraged school children within the municipality to own the seedlings they have planted.

He said that the restoration of the environment to its former glory was a shared responsibility which school children also had a major role to play in that regard.

The MCE made these remarks when he addressed the pupils and teachers of Krowor SDA Junior High and Primary Schools on Green Ghana Day, last Friday.

He was enthused about the active participation of the teachers and pupils during the exercise and appealed to them to water and nurture the seedlings to grow, with the assurance that the Krowor Municipal Assembly (KroMA) would closely monitor to ensure their survival.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the planted seedlings are watered each day and nurtured to grow," he said.

Mr Nii Bortey was happy that 80 per cent of the seedlings the Assembly spearheaded in planting a year ago in the area, had survived stressing that about 5,000 seedlings would also be planted this year.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Justina Djaba, who went round the schools with the MCE to plant the seedlings also urged the teachers to support their pupils to protect the plants from animals.

"It is said that when the last tree dies, the last man dies so let us do our best to protect our environment from deforestation," she said.