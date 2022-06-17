Ghana: Mrs Kathleen Addy Appointed Chairperson of NCCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the National Commission on Civic Education's (NCCE) responsibility to establish and deepen the culture of constitutional awareness is imperative.

President Akufo-Addo said as a creation of the Constitution provided for in Articles 231 to 239, the Commission's foremost responsibility is to educate Ghanaians on their civic rights and responsibilities, as well as work towards sustaining the country's democracy.

The President said despite concerns raised about the effectiveness of the NCCE in the discharge of its functions, he was convinced that the NCCE had an important role to play more than ever in the sustainability of the country's constitutional governance.

President Akufo-Addo said this on Thursday when he swore into office, Mrs Kathleen Addy as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education.

The functions of the Commission among others is to create within the society, the awareness of the principles and objectives of the Constitution as the fundamental law of Ghana.

The NCCE is to educate and encourage the public to defend the country's Constitution at all times against all forms of abuse and violations

Since its establishment, 30 years ago, the President said the NCCE had done its part in helping Ghanaians recognise the importance of their freedoms and civic rights even though it could do much better.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision to appoint Mrs Addy as the substantive Chairperson of the NCCE, was not a difficult one to make.

As an activist, with a special interest in governance and human rights matters, President Akufo-Addo appointed her as Deputy Chairperson to the Commission in March 2017.

"She distinguished herself very well in that position and with the vacancy that opened up, as a result of her predecessor's resignation, I deemed her eminently qualified to fill it as the new Chairperson," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the renowned activist had championed courses that promoted democracy, good governance and human rights.

The President assured the Chairperson of the government's recognition, as enshrined in Article 452, of the independence of the NCCE.

"Madam Chairperson, I need not remind you, that you are not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of your function, including myself as the head of the Executive."

However, the President urged Mrs Addy to peruse stakeholder consultations for the successful implementation and fulfilment of the Commission's mandate.

Mr Addy takes over the top job of NCCE following the resignation of her predecessor Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, who left for a new job as ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia.

On her part, Mrs Addy said she was humbled by the honour done her and the confidence reposed in her.

She assured that she would lead the Commission to fulfil its mandate as proscribed in the Constitution.

She holds an MA in Communication Studies and a BA in Arts (Psychology Major) both from the University of Ghana.

Madam Addy attended Achimota School for her GCE O-Level certificate and Holy Child College for her GCE A-Level certificate.