Liberia: Save the Future Generation Foundation Appeals for Help

17 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

A Liberian-owned organization, Save The Future Generation Foundation, is passionate about helping less-fortunate children out of school to enroll in school and secure a better future for themselves.

The Foundation is currently sponsoring 35 students of the elementary division (Grade 1 - Grade 6) at the Special Project Public School in Stephen A. Tolbert Estate, Gardnersville - a suburb of Monrovia, providing fees, uniforms and other supplies.

Chief Executive Officer Pete Johnson, says beneficiaries are required to maintain a yearly average of 95.7%, B Grade Point, and be a good pillar in their communities and the society generally.

A self-initiative, Mr. Johnson told The New Dawn in an interview on Thursday, June 16, 2022, which coincided with the observance of the Day of the African Child, that most Liberian children are not in school because their parents cannot afford financially to send them to school.

He hailed Liberian musician Bucky Raw, for passionately donating US$1,000 to the Foundation that enabled it to lend helping hands to these less-fortunate kids, which says only shows the passion that Bucky has for Liberia.

He notes that most of the children he meets in the streets daily are playing the role of breadwinners, selling just about anything to support their unemployed parents.

"Most of the children will be left behind, and by doing this, we are taking away from ourselves", he laments.

He returned to Liberia in June 2020 from the United States, where he and his parents fled during the 1990 rebel invasion of Liberia.

His parents are Ms. Priscilla Z. Samolah and Mr. Peter G. Johnson. Mr. Johnson worked as a technician for the former VOA Omega Tower in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

"I love my country. When I returned, I was actually at my aunt's place and I saw that most of the children are selling, rather than being in school."

He says this is about the mindset of many Liberians, who don't see educating their little girls and boys as a priority, adding "The mindset has to change."

However, despite having a passion to do more, Mr. Johnson doesn't have funds to reach out to as many less-fortunate children in communities across Liberia as he would want to. Every little cent that he has been spending strictly comes from his pocket.

But this is not deterring him from helping less-fortunate children. For the coming academic year 2022/23, he is targeting 200 children for enrollment in schools despite lack of assistance.

"I have engaged people in the international community", he says, and reveals, "I just submitted documents to Gender Ministry, UNICEF and USAID. I'm hoping that they would help."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X