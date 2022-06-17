Liberia: Public Works Minister Assured

The company paving the road from Gbarnga-Salayea has assured the minister of Public works of completion in July 2023.

The assurance was made by Memuna Jalloh, Chief Engineer of China Henan International Corporation Group (CHICO) over the weekend when she paid a visit to the project site in Gbarnga.

The minister, determined to see all the projects completed on time, led a delegation to the site on a one-day tour to see firsthand ongoing work.

"I think this is a good way that the minister has started. She is not that person who sits in office to only read what people say. When she comes on the field to see for herself, it is good," a resident at the project site, Mr. Rueben Kollie told journalists.

According to Jalloh, all is now set to accelerate the effort and push towards the pavement between Bong and Lofa County to meet the deadline.

Jalloh said, out of the total 81 Kilometers, her team has completed 32Km of road that is now ready for asphalt pavement in keeping with meeting the project deadline. The deadline is in August 2023.

"We have done 32Km of road that is ready to receive the Base course we have started, and now we have done 4Km of Base course work," she briefed Minister Coker-Collins on the project site.

The Gbarnga-Salayea road project is one of several road projects currently being undertaken by the Coalition for Democratic Change administration.

The contract was signed on December 15, 2017, by the Liberian government and the Saudi Services in collaboration with TSC Engineering and Construction Consultants to enhance road connectivity in the country and reduce transportation difficulty in Liberia.

Commenting on the project, Minister Coker-Collins commended the team for the level of work done and said she was pleased with the progress and urged them to continue as planned.

According to the Public works minister, she will pay regular visits to the site until the work is completed.

"With the level of work, I am seeing, I am impressed and will always visit the site after every two weeks to ensure the project meets the deadline date," Minister Coker-Collins said.