Nigeria: Running Mate - Like Tinubu, Peter Obi Picks Doyin Okupe As Placeholder

Former presidential aide and Director-General of Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has been named as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Okupe's name was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He confirmed this in an interview on Channels TV Politics monitored by our correspondent.

Asked if Obi met the INEC's deadline for the submission of candidates, he answered in affirmative.

"As I am speaking with you, I am the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party," he said.

"My name has been submitted to INEC and that's the situation as at today."

He clarified that he was standing in as the running mate for Obi as discussions are still ongoing on getting the right person to be the substantive running mate to Obi.

"It's important for us to ensure that all the stakeholders are carried along from the beginning to the end. Because of this, I, Dr. Doyin Okupe is standing as the Vice-Presidential candidate," he added.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had picked a placeholder as running mate to beat INEC deadline.