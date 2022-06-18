Nigeria: Nollywood Actor Moses Armstrong, Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor, to Appear in Court

Mr Armstrong is a special assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Famous Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, arrested for allegedly raping a minor, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Like his colleague, James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, Armstrong is the second Nigerian actor to be entangled in an alleged rape case with a minor.

The President of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Uduak, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the actor was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old earlier in the week.

He said: " I have received a confirmed report that he was arrested, although the reason for his arrest is under investigation. However, he was taken to court on Thursday, and the court would determine what played out.

"I only heard that he was arrested for an alleged rape case, but I cannot independently verify how true the rape case is until proven otherwise by the court. As it stands now, it is an allegation levelled at him until the court finds him guilty or not."

Mr Uduak also said the actor is currently facing trial at a High court at FULGA Street off Ikot Epene road, Akwa Ibom state, and he was supposed to appear in court on Thursday

However, findings by this newspaper, as provided by the court clerk, show that the actor is to appear in court on Friday.

This newspaper also spoke with the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the actor's arrest and detention, saying an investigation is ongoing.

Mr Macdon said: " Armstrong is in police custody, and we are investigating the matter. He has been charged to court for trial."

Profile

Armstrong is a special assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The Akwa Ibom State-born actor, who started his career 23 years ago, lost his wife, Rita, in 2018.

The mother-of-two was returning to her husband's residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, from Lagos when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus conveying her was involved in a crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.

The deceased, a Nollywood actress, died from spinal cord injuries sustained during the accident.