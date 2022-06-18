West Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Hammer Niger At WAFU B U17 Championship, Burkina Secure Second Win

Cote d'Ivoire revived their chances of advancing to the semi-final of the WAFU B U17 Championship in style when they hammered Niger 6-1 on Cape Coast on Wednesday.

Despite the early dominance of the Ivorian youngsters, it was Niger talented player Ami Issoufou who opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

The Baby Elephant equalised a minute later thanks to Oumar Konate and the goal looked to have spurred them on for more success.

The Ivorians followed up with a second goal three minutes later with Yacine Harouna's free-kick deceiving the Menas goalkeeper.

Konate was influential as the Ivorians extended their lead in the 26th minute with his pass finding Bakary Cissé who made it 3-1 from close range.

Striker Yan Diomandé scored two quick goals before Konate got his second goal of the day to seal the impressive win.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso secured their second victory of the tournament in Group B's earlier game on Wednesday when they defeated Benin 2-1 at the same venue.

The victory was a massive boost for the Baby Stallions as Benin had overcome Côte d'Ivoire 3 -2 in their first match of the group.

Appolinaire Bougouma's powerful header put the Burkinabe in the lead on 12 minutes after Harouna Ouattara combined with Ousmane Camara who sent in the cross.

Benin responded almost immediately with Taofik Seidou equalising after a collective team effort helped the striker to advance when left alone in the 17th minute.

Just after the break the Stallions went in front after Bougouma was jostled in the box allowing Camara to convert the resultant penalty.

The result means Burkina Faso leads Group B with six points while Benin and Cote d'Ivoirean are tied at three points apiece.

Niger have no chance of advancing to the last four as they have no points.

The Ivorians will play Burkina Faso in their next game while Niger will take on Benin in the last group games to be played simultaneously.