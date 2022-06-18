Liberia: GAC Ends Week-Long Leadership Dev. W'shop Today

The Auditor General of Liberia - P. Garswa Jackson, Sr., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, met with a Swedish National Audit Office delegation headed by its Project Manager - Anna Janneson.

The visit of Ms. Janneson, who arrived in Liberia on Tuesday, June 14, was in furtherance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 10, 2022 in Banjul, the Gambia between Auditor General Jackson and his Swedish Counterpart - Ms. Helena Lindberg during the Governing Board Meeting of English-speaking African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, AFROSAI-E.

The MOU was signed for the establishment of institutional cooperation and key capacity-building projects.

Key areas of cooperation and capacity-building initiatives for the Commission include: Quality Assurance and Quality Control, Financial Statements and ICT Audits; and Follow-ups on Audit recommendations by the GAC.

A formal delegation comprising five (5) subject-matter experts and the project Manager from SNAO are expected to arrive in Liberia to finalize the capacity-building and technical activities in September 2022.

The September trip is also expected to be followed by inter- agency visits and activities with both parties expressing the desire for long-term professional relationships.

The visiting SNAO delegation is also participating as facilitators in the on-going Leadership Development Working at a local hotel in the Sinkor suburb of Monrovia - the Liberian Capital, under the auspices of the General Auditing Commission in collaboration with the English-speaking African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions - AFROSAI-E.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The workshop, which ends on Friday, June 17, 2022, began on Monday, June 13 with Auditor General Jackson reminding participants that to work at the Commission and be fully functional, the need to build their knowledge and skills continuously cannot be over-emphasized.

He further indicated that the Leadership Development training will create the enabling environment to sit and discuss with expert facilitators complex matters regarding audit performance, as well as decision-making during and after the audit processes, among others. He admonished them to fully participate in the sessions to be able understand and resolve critical leadership issues owing to the complex environment in which the GAC operates.

The Auditor General of Liberia paid homage to AFROSAI-E for the continuous collaboration between the regional organization and GAC.

Among focal areas presentation and discussion at the Leadership Development Workshop are Leading self and Value-based Leadership; Vocal and Coaching Leadership; Organizational Performance; as well as Operational Planning and Action Planning, among others.

A number of International Facilitators from the Swedish National Audit Office and AFROSAI-E headed by Lead Facilitator Gorden Kondaro of AFROSAI-E are conducting the week-long training.