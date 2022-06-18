Liberia: Minister Collins Upbeat About Road Project

Liberia's minister of Public Works, Mrs. Ruth Corker-Collins has expressed happiness over the level of work done thus far on the Gbarnga Salayea road.

According to her, the company was fast moving with the work and commended them for the level of hard work; but urged them to ensure that they meet the deadline.

Earlier, she was briefed by the Chief Engineer of the project, Madam Memuna Jalloh. The project is being executed by China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO).

Her statement was made over the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County, when she paid a surprised visit to the project site.

According to her, the level of work done by the company was encouraging but told them she would carry out regular visits to the site before the work comes to an end.

The Chief Engineer for the project, madam Jalloh said, out of the total 81 Kilometers, her team has completed 32Km of the road and that is now ready for asphalt pavement in keeping with meeting the project deadline. The deadline for the project is mid next year, 2023.

"We have done 32Km of road that is ready to receive the Base course we have started; and now we have done 4Km of Base course work," madam Jalloh told Minister Coker-Collins.

"With the level of work I am seeing, I am impressed and will always visit the site after every two weeks to ensure the project meets the deadline date," Minister Coker-Collins said.

Her presence at the project site was greeted with joy and happiness by residents in the area. Some of them commended her for embarking on such visit and called on her to continue.

"We are happy to see the minister here. When she comes on the ground like this, it can put the contractors to work hard. They will be more serious to work. She is one minister that always like to be on the field," Oldman Sumo, a resident in Gbarnga said after the tour.

According to the Chief Engineer, Jalloh said all was now set to accelerate the effort and push towards the pavement between Bong and Lofa County to meet the deadline.

For her part, Minister Coker-Collins thanked the team for the level of work done and said she was pleased with the progress.

The minister said, such visit will not be the end, rather, she will continue in the future to make sure that the work is completed on time.

The Gbarnga-Salayea road project is one of the major road projects currently being oversee by the Weah-led administration

The contract was signed on December 15, 2017 by the Liberian government and the Saudi Services in collaboration with TSC Engineering and Construction Consultants to enhance road connectivity in the country and reduce transportation difficulty in Liberia.