Ghana Spends 2 Million Dollars On Food Importation Yearly

17 June 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

Ghana spent two million dollars to import food yearly, a situation that can be avoided if the energy of the youth is channelled toward agriculture.

It is for this reason that the government developed the YouStart programme to encourage the youth to create their jobs including venturing into the agriculture sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting in Accra said currently, over 100,000 Ghanaian youth seek jobs yearly.

He said the YouStart programme was expected to decrease this, adding that, the programme would support all commercially viable innovative ideas from the youth to help them create their businesses.

"Most of the big industries and Multi-National Agencies today all started as start-up businesses and underwent a transformation over time," he added.

He said the YouStart Secretariat had received unique ideas and proposals from the youth, held stakeholder interactions across the country and the information gathered would ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

He disclosed that the programme would be officially launched in July 2022.

On his part, the Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Andrew Ameckson, said the programme was expected to create 800,000 direct jobs.

He said every eligible applicant would be given the opportunity and support to contribute their quota to national development.

