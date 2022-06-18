Liberia: Clergyman Based in America Accepts Supporters' Petition to Contest Presidency

Monrovia — Ahead of Liberia's 2023 General and Presidential Elections, a Liberian based in the United States, Dr. Paul S. Wesay, has accepted a petition from the Friends of Wesay to contest Liberia's upcoming presidential and general elections for the Liberian presidency.

Friends of Wesay, a political movement headed by Mr. Victor Garnette as National Chairman with chapters in all 15 parts of Liberia, on Thursday hosted a petitioning program in Monrovia to petition Dr. Paul Wesay who had just arrived from the U.S.

The All-Chapters head of Friends of Wesay Mr. Omasco Karmo reading the petition on behalf of the group said their interest to support Mr. Paul Wesay is on the basis of "transformative change, vibrant economy with the ability for Liberians to feed themselves, and infrastructural development for all Liberians and we strongly believe that Dr. Wesay is the deal for real change in Liberia".

"We are confident that with Dr. Paul S. Wesay as president of Liberia, we're sure that rampant corruption will be eliminated including gross violation of human and constitutional rights along with the perpetual end of people being missing, and as well strengthening Liberians relationship with God," Mr. Omasco Karmo stated.

Mr. Paul Wesay accepted the group's petition and assured them of his commitment and willingness to serve the Liberian people as their next President.

He said Liberia is now in a state of emergency and what is required of all Liberians now is to respond with a sense of urgency to rally around him in his bid to contest the presidency to bring the real change that Liberians deserve.

"After more than 175 years as an independent nation and Africa's oldest republic, development and modernization have been almost impossible even though our founders envisioned a great nation and a great democracy but our government in the past and current had been consumed by greed, corruption, and hatred with partisanship and partisan politics which haven't done our country any good," Dr. Wesay said.

According to him, Liberia is now considered one of the most undeveloped nations in Africa and the world at large despite all of its natural resources including Iron ore, gold, timber, and its maritime registry that bring in millions of United States dollars each year.

He said all Liberia needs right now is a fresh thinker, a visionary who is well-grounded in his faith and does not believe in the practice of ritualistic killings to get power or maintain, and a President who would govern as a President for all Liberians and as well bring decency and integrity to the presidency.

"I am confident that the Liberian people are ready to turn the page and close the chapter on failed politicians and failed policies of George Weah and now usher in a new era of Liberian leadership that represents generational change," he said.