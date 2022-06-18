Liberia: Dialogue On Liberia's Business Climate Opens in Georgia

Atlanta — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce in the Americas in partnership with Made in Liberia has announced the official launch of the Liberian Business Expo on July 30, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The Liberian Business Expo provides opportunities for business owners, entrepreneurs, and business executives to build professional relationships that will raise the profile of their respective organizations to new heights.

"We are very excited to kick-start this event as it would help to promote and enhance Liberian businesses in Liberia and the diaspora," said Stephanie Logan-Settro, Executive Director of the Liberian Chamber of Commerce in the Americas, Inc. I am even more excited about the high level of expertise from all walks that we have assembled to discuss challenges, opportunities and how can we move the needle to make our business climate favorable to work for us," she adds.

The Liberian Business Expo will also feature a panel discussion among high-profile business personalities from Liberia and the United States to discuss a range of business strategies and activities as well as ways to improve the business climate in Liberia. Venders to the event will come from Liberia and from all over the United States of America.

The Liberian Chamber of Commerce will sponsor one young entrepreneur to the Expo to promote youth entrepreneurship.

The Liberian Business Expo is one of many events organized by the organization to promote business interactions, cultural diversity, and community engagement among entrepreneurs, and to share experiences and other strategies that will scale the potential of struggling businesses and improve knowledge of operating a business.

The Chamber will also focus on other priority areas such as leadership and economic developments. Through the leadership program, the chamber will provide education and experience for the next generation of communities to enhance their businesses.

The organization also aims to engage in initiatives around retention, expansion, recruitment, workforce, and infrastructure, which often have the greatest impact for lasting and productive change.