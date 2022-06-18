Liberia: Senate Adjusts Census Date to March 2023

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has set the calendar for the conduct of the National Census in March 2023.

Plenary's decision followed a lengthy debate on Thursday, June 16, 2022, based on a report from its Committee on Autonomous Agencies & Commissions.

LISGIS through the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions had earlier proposed the Conduct of the Census from October 16-28, 2023.

The Senate's decision to reject LISGIS proposed date arose out of concerns raised by several Senators during the debate on the report that the census be rescheduled for March 2023 due to what they described as deplorable road conditions in several counties and the consequences of rainfall in October that they believed would hamper the movement of not only LISGIS workers but citizens of many parts of the country.

It can be recalled that recently the Committee on Autonomous Agencies & Commissions following a Public Hearing informed the Plenary that LISGIS said regarding recruitment, equipment, logistics, and funding is set for the conduct of the census.

Despite LISGIS preparedness, the required consensus could not be reached on the floor of the Senate for the endorsement of LISGIS proposed date due to the aforementioned reservations raised by most Senator

According to a Senate press release, following the taking of the vote to postpone the conduct of the Census, a motion for reconsideration was filed by Grand Kru Senator, Numene T.H. Bartekwa, supported by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Prof. Albert T. Chie has informed the Senate Plenary that the motion for reconsideration will be placed on the floor to be tested shortly.

The motion requires a two-thirds majority of Senators to overturn the motion by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, which was endorsed to hold the census in March 2023.

A Joint Resolution is expected to be signed by both houses to legalize the date.