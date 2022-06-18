Gambia: GAF Graduates Trained State Guards Battalion

The Gambia Armed Forces Training School on Tuesday graduated personnel of State Guards Battalion who completed a three week intensive training on heavy weapons.

The training was initiated by the Commanding Officer State Guards Battalion and the graduation took place at Fajara Barracks Training School.

The graduation ceremony was graced by the Commander of the Republican and National Guards, Brigadier General Turro Jawneh who represented the Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Yankuba Drammeh.

Major Abdoulie Bah, Commandant of GAF Training School said participants received extensive instructions on characteristics, field maintenance, safe handling of weapons and their varying ammunitions, effective employment as well as disengaging and after actions drills on weapons during the three weeks.

He stated that participants are now able to handle weapons safely among comrades and effectively against potential enemies and therefore commended them for their efforts and discipline during the course.

Colonel Sait Njie, Commanding Officer of the State Guards Battalion said among the functions of a State Guard, is the mandate of providing security for the seat of Government.

He stated that the main objective of the training was to build individual skills of troops under his command.

He thanked both the school Commandant and his Chief Instructor for their exemplary leadership.

Brig. General Turro Jawneh, Commander of the Republican and National Guards in deputising for Chief of Defense Staff for The Gambia Armed Forces elaborated on the significance of the training and the primary functions of State Guards.

The trainees were certified after completing the training package. Dawdu Mbye was certified as the best student during the training and expressed gratitude and thanks to his Commandant and Instructors during the training.