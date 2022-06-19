Liberia Signs Partnership Agreement With Senegal to Conduct Stock Assessment

Monrovia — The Liberia of government through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority has signed a partnership agreement with the government of Senegal through its Research Institute, "Senegalese Institute of Agriculture Research and the Oceanographic Research Center of Dakar Thiaroye (ISRA/CRODT)".

The purpose of conducting a comprehensive stock assessment in Liberia's territorial waters is to ascertain the commercial viability of the fishing sector, mapped out fishing ground/ hot biodiversity zone within its ocean space as well as to identify the quantity and commercial value per individual fish specifies.

This research activity which is sponsored by the World Bank is to be conducted biannually over a period of five years so as to sustainably use and manage Liberia's ocean resources in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 14 (UN SDGs 14).

The scientific information gather from this research will help inform management's decision on reopening a viable commercial fishing sector towards economic growth for the country and thus attracting further investment from the private sector both national and international.

Some opportunities for investment will include, establishment of fish canneries, fish mill processors, processing and canning of seafood products, huge exportation of unique species, surplus fresh fish availability on the local market among others.

A NaFAA Press Release which quotes the Director General Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco as saying "this cooperation is in reference to the Liberia -Senegalese bilateral cooperation signed in 2019 and is consistent with the provision within the protocol of the agreement".

Hon. Glassco noted that article 15 of the protocol, states that, "all parties should carry out a scientific research program, deepen their relationships at the level of their national research institutions and setup protocol for scientific cooperation in order to support them in their policy on the exploitation and sustainable management of marine resources".

Meanwhile, Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco signed on behalf of the government of Liberia and the Director General of the Senegalese Institute of Agriculture Research and the Oceanographic Research Center of Dakar Thiaroye (ISRA/CRODT) Director General Dr. Momar Talla Seck Signed on behalf of the Senegalese government. The agreement was signed over the weekend in both Dakar and Monrovia respectively.

The Senegalese scientific research vessel operations will commence shortly in early July, 2022 to conduct the studies in Liberia's territorial.