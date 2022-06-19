Liberia: MANCO GM Never Beat Employee... Employees Assert

... employees assert

Several employees at the Mano Manufacturing company have described as false the beating of one Munah Davies, an employee

Speaking to reporters at the factory on Friday, madam Deborah Yarkpoe said she was on the scene this week when the meeting with the manager, Mr. Asaad Fadel, and workers took place.

But she said, "from what I saw here, she was not pushed or hit.. So, Munah was not beaten. So the story I gave was incorrect," she said.

This week, several workers demonstrated at the place calling for among other things, the formation of a local union.

Also speaking was Sando Massaquoi, private security. He said, when the incident occurred, he was on the scene and did not see the manager touching the lady.

"On that day, the boss man decided to meet with seven workers. We gathered together. While standing out there and the boss man talking, we just saw the lady coming down on her face. She just dropped. That was what drew the busman's attention. That's how the boss man went to call the nurse and we all started running around to get car to take her to the hospital. The boss man did not beat her," he said

