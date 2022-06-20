Nigeria: Davido Drops Custom-Made Jacket By the Roadside in Us for Lucky Fan

Iconic Nigerian artiste, Davido, has left memorabilia from his United States performance in a 'hidden' place for a lucky fan.

The singer via his verified Instagram account took to the stories of the social media application to reveal this to his fans. He said the jacket he wore for the performance would be kept somewhere for a lucky fan to discover.

The singer kicked off his North America tour during the weekend. The tour is scheduled to hold in five cities in the US, starting with a concert held in New York on Thursday night.

Moreso, Davido got fans buzzing with excitement with his energetic performance during the Brooklyn concert, which marked the kick-off of his tour.

Gifting the 'lucky fan' his green jacket with the inscription, 'We Rise By Lifting Others', the singer said on his Instastory, "Hi Boston, this is the jacket I wore in Boston that I wore for my show last night. The address says 180, Hanscom Drive, Bedford, Massachusetts. I am about to put it somewhere and anyone that finds it should tag me. I have put it behind the mailbox."