Nigeria: Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy to Perform At Afro Nation 2022

A 3-day celebration of Afrobeats, will see Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, headline concerts on different days, while other global artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Popcan, Chris Brown and more are also part of the performance roaster.

The festival will commence on Friday, July 1, with Davido, Popcan and PSquare, while Wizkid and Chris Brown take over on the 2nd day and Burna Boy closes the curtains on the Sunday, 3rd July alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Other Nigerian artists confirmed for the Afro Nation 2022 include Rema, CKay, Nair Marley, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, BNXN fka Buju, Tekno and more.

Afro Nation Portugal is a festival of Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, amapiano, Afrohouse and more held each summer on the beautiful Praia da Rocha beach, just south of Portimão.

After having to postpone two consecutive editions, Afro Nation is raring to go again as it returns to the sunny shores of Portugal for another weekend in the company of some of the world's biggest artists.

The arrangement of the show has stirred reactions among Davido's fans who claimed the singer was given the spot to headline the show on the first day because of his popularity ahead of Wizkid and Burna Boy.