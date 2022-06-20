South Africa: EU's Departing Ambassador to SA Reflects On Ukraine, Covid-19, Energy Transition and Trade

19 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

European Union ambassador Riina Kionka is leaving South Africa after a tour marked by expanded trade and major support for South Africa's just energy transition and vaccine production - but also the trauma of Covid-19 and tension over Ukraine.

On Riina Kionka's watch as EU ambassador, South Africa registered its first trade surplus with the EU, despite Covid-19; the EU and other Western states agreed to put up $8.5-billion in financing to help South Africa move from its heavy dependence on coal-fired electricity generation towards renewables; and they also began supporting South Africa's development of its own mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February clearly strained relations because of the yawning difference between Europe's full military and other support for Ukraine and Pretoria's reluctance even to condemn Russia's aggression.

Kionka - who, as an Estonian, clearly feels the existential threat of Russia more keenly than most - raised eyebrows in the South African government with her comments about South Africa's position.

On 3 March, the day after South Africa abstained from a widely supported resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Kionka tweeted: "We were puzzled because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X