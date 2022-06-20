Zimbabwe: Youth League Crafts Plan for 5 Million Votes

ZANU PF youths met in Harare yesterday for the first time since the elective conference that ushered in a new national executive, with speakers saying they will pace up the mobilisation of the five million votes being targeted for a resounding victory in harmonised elections next year.

Newly-elected Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde John Paradza, rallied the youths to go all-out to mobilise new members to ensure President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF win the upcoming elections.

"We are encouraging youths to start mobilisation for the 2023 elections, that is why we came here today as the National Youth League," he said during the meeting held at the Harare provincial youth league offices.

Cde Paradza also denounced political violence as the country moves closer to the 2023 harmonised elections.

"The other issue we are encouraging is that we should avoid violence," he said.

His remarks followed a systematic wave of violence perpetrated by CCC supporters in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza last week.

The CCC supporters went on a rampage, beating up passers-by, damaging tuckshops, burning houses and stoning vehicles.

Police have since arrested Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza North legislator, Godfrey Sithole, in connection with the orgy of violence.

Speaking at yesterday's inter-district meeting, Harare province chairperson Cde Emmanuel Mahachi said he was pleased to see youths coming out in huge numbers for the engagement.

"Youths have faith in their party (Zanu PF). It shows the party is alive because if youths are called and come out in numbers like this, I become hopeful that we are on course for a resounding victory in 2023."

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership has called for unity to ensure victory in next year's elections.

Provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Garwe implored party cadres to refrain from attacking each other as that paves way for opponents to have an insight into the party's affairs.

"When we are attacking each other, we are giving an opportunity to our enemies to infiltrate us. We need to be careful about that.

"The President has many things that he is doing for us. Some of the things include building a prosperous country as we move towards 2030," said Cde Garwe.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi, also weighed in saying every party member has a role to play in ensuring that Zanu PF wins the next elections.

She said people should stop looking at what the provincial chairperson is doing, but focus on their tasks, be they District Co-ordinating Committees (DCCs), councillors and even at the cell level.

"Each one of us should play their roles. You can't be a striker, goalkeeper, and everywhere. What are you doing as DCC, as cells and as councillors?"

Mashonaland East province then set up a mobilisation committee led by Dr David Parirenyatwa and they are confident of contributing towards the party's five million votes in the 2023 elections.