Liberia: Jeety Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree

Indian businessman and philanthropist Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) on Friday, 17 June 2021, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Cuttington University in Bong County.

Speaking during the 60th Commencement of Cuttington University, the Interim President of the University Dr. Romelle A. Horton said Dr. Sachdeva was being honored with an honorary degree (Honoris Causa) for his numerous contributions to society at large, and the Liberian people.

She appreciated Dr. Sachdeva for his selfless services to humanity and Liberians, the Board of Trustees and Faculty Senate of the Cuttington University conferred on him the Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D) Honoris Causa, with all the rights and privileges thereto appertaining.

The Guest Speaker at the Commencement Convocation, Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor, explained why she looked at the position of Vice President as a beautiful, parked car in a garage.

"Then I asked myself; why had a country girl from very humble beginnings been lifted to this high Office?" said Madam Howard - Taylor.

"I then perceived that I was an Agent of Change whose prime responsibilities was to spread inspiration whenever I found myself; help lift the spirit of inspiration of women and girls and youth across the nations of the world."

"You see upon this changed mindset - from a beautiful, parked car to an even more beautiful vessel of inspiration, my focus changed," she noted.

She said it helps one see that a particular situation, however tragic, is not unique.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And that there is nothing new under the sun," she noted, adding: "For whatever has been done before can be done again."

She stated that the destiny of man is not in the low places, but on the high mountains and elevations.

"It helps one see the ultimate triumph of an inspired heart, which can master every circumstance; thus turning it around from one of despair to triumph," she continued.

According to her, it helps one see that there is always a solution to every challenge no matter what.

She said she believes everyone now sees the crux of the whole matter- "It is simply - to use The Inner Inspiration Given to All Men And be The Change You Desire."

She appreciated the officials of the Episcopal Diocese, the chairman, members of the Board of Trustees and the Acting President of Cuttington University for the recommendation and subsequent approval of her as the 60th commencement speaker and Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD, Honoris Causa).

She also extends hearty congratulations to the members of the 60th Graduating Class for a job well done.

She said for each of the graduates, their commitment and fortitude to completing this journey; have further cemented the truism that "A sound education is the surest way out of Poverty."

Meanwhile, Madam Howard - Taylor promised 100 solar panel lights and US$20,000 to Cuttington University.