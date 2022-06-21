Sudan Calls for Refraining From Politicization of Human Rights Issues

Khartoum, June 20 (Sudan Now)-The Independent Human Rights Expert in Sudan, Adama Dieng who visited Sudan last week met the Sudanese high level-officials who called for refraining from the politicization of the human rights issues and to deal with them impartially.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan who received the international official, at the Republican Palace, welcomed the Independent Expert and assured Sudan cooperation with all the mechanisms concerned with human rights.

Al-Burhan affirmed Sudan's commitment to the protection human rights issues as an integral part of the belief, heritage and traditions of the Sudanese people.

Lt-Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo who, also met Dieng last, Saturday, welcomed the Independent Expert on his second visit to the country and wishing him success in his mission and gave him a full explanation of the government's efforts in the human rights field, in light of the political and economic developments in the country.

Gen. Daglo affirmed the government commitment to cooperate with all United Nations mechanisms and the Human Rights Council to enhance and develop human rights in the country, stressing the importance of cooperation with Sudan in a way that enhances national efforts that contribute to achieving stability in all fields.

He pointed to the government keenness to follow up to the implementation of all recommendations related to upgrading the human rights situation in the country, as well as following up all the issues and developments that occur from time to time all over Sudan.

The International official who arrived in Khartoum last week, welcomed at a press conference he held last Saturday on the situation of human rights in Sudan at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum the release of politicians and the lifting of the state of emergency, explaining that the main objective of his visit is to continue monitoring the human rights situation in the country during this period.

He noted that the results of his visit will contribute to the dialogue that will start on June 15.

He affirmed his concern and follow-up, along with the authorities to the events that took place last Friday on the anniversary of the sit-in dispersal, along with a number of other issues.

Dieng said that during his visit, he met with government officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice and the Human Rights Commission, as well as with male and female human rights defenders.

The Independent Expert for Human Rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, welcomed the government decisions to lift the state of emergency and to release detainees, describing this decision as a good step in the direction to prepare the internal environment for dialogue.

He called on all parties to urgently end the current political situation, which he said, will negatively affect the economic and human rights conditions.

He indicated that he urged the international community, through the ambassadors accredited to Sudan, to provide support and assistance to Sudan, affirming that Sudan is one of the most important countries in the region due to its great potentialities.

He stressed that only the Sudanese people are able to open a new chapter and to return their country to its normal place at the forefront of countries.

Dieng, urged the Sudanese people to participate and to contribute to the political settlement in Sudan.

Dieng will present a detailed report on human rights in Sudan before the Geneva-based Human Right Council, while the Acting Minister of Justice, Mohammed Saeed Al-Hilo will lead Sudan's delegation to the activities of the 50th session of Human Rights Council in Geneva scheduled for June 13-July 8.