Sudan: Wave of Banditry in North Darfur - Four Youths Held for Armed Robberies

19 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — State police in North Darfur have arrested four youths in connection with a spate of armed robberies in the state over the past weeks.

Police in North Darfur arrested four youths from 15 to 18 years old, on suspicion of involvement in several armed highway robberies in the state over the past weeks.

Police detained the suspects, who were driving an unmarked and unlicenced 'boko haram' vehicle, on Saturday evening. Several mobile phones were found when the vehicle was searched after their arrest.

Police pointed out that a number of people were injured during armed robberies in the past weeks, and after tracking down the suspects, it was found that four of them are young men who allegedly threatened people and robbed them of their property.

North Darfur Governor Osman Yusif Kibir confirmed the vigilance of the state police in pursuing the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. "This vehicle answers the description of one involved in most of the attacks were carried out recently," he said.

Lawlessness and insecurity are ongoing in Darfur, with bands of marauding gunmen intent on robbery, a constant threat to anyone using the roads and perceived to be carrying anything of value.

