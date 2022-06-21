Ghana: Association of Medicine Counter Assistants-Ghana Holds AGM

The Association of Medicine Counter Assistant-Ghana (AMCAG), Greater Accra and Central Regional branches on Saturday held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra with a call on employers to ensure a good working condition for the Medicine Counter Assistants (MCAs) for their contribution to healthcare.

Constance Abbey, national president of AMCAG, who made the call urged employers to give "MCAS what is due us, as employees as we do almost all the work in the facilities."

"We need to rest to rejuvenate ourselves for the hard work at the pharmacy, so they should reduce the working hours for those who work more than eight hours, give off days and yearly leave," Mr Abbey added.

He also pleaded with employers to allow them the leisure of attending monthly meetings, AGMs and other programmes.

The MCAs are trained by accredited institutions for over-the-counter sale of medicines under the supervision of a pharmacist, and are largely working in the private sector.

Senior Pharmacist with Unichem Ghana, Solomon Odamtten, urged MCAs to understand the laws and guidelines on medicines and also must carry out instructions from pharmacist for safe healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking at the AGM as a guest speaker, Mr Odamtten, also urged MCAs to have interest of the people's health and well-being at heart and pay much attention to details as well as be responsible and respectful.

The Greater Accra Regional president of the association Mrs Hawa Quao-Ansah, said the Accra branch started in 2012 under a shed at Osu Ebenezer Presby Church with six registered members and through hard work it had made a lot of strides with a membership of 300.

She said the Accra branch had been able to liaise with the national executives to get the Pharmacy Council to resume official training for MCAs after the programme was suspended in 2013.

"Also through engagement with some institutions, our members are able to further their education and pursue a Dispensing Technical Course with accredited schools", she said, adding that "we have been able, over the years to help members to secure employment in both community pharmacies and some private hospitals."

Touching on professionalism, the GAR branch president said "it's our belief that one bad MCA anywhere casts a bad shadow over all MCAs, hence we shall not rest on our oars until all MCAs come on board so that together, we can foster professionalism in our line of work."

Looking into the future for MCAs, Mrs Quao-Ansah said "by the next 10 years, AMCAG will help improve the knowledge base of all MCAs so as to bolster their knowledge. We shall go over the hurdle of members' financial quagmire occasioned by poor salaries of MCAs."

The association gave special awards to TOBINCO Pharmaceuticals, Unichem and Mr Odamtten for their contribution to the growth of the profession and the association.