Ghana: Ghacem Invests Gh¢ 39 Million On Health, Education

Ghacem Limited has once again fulfilled its pledge of supporting deprived communities in the country with free bags of cement for their health and educational infrastructure with the commencement of the 2022 Ghacem Cement Foundation donation ceremonies.

The company at the weekend in Cape Coast through the Ghacem Foundation, donated a total of 14,000 bagsto some selected health and educational institutions in the Southern sector.

This brings to 650,000 bags of cement valued at GH¢39 million donated to various health and education institutions since the programme was instituted in 2002.

The foundation was established in 2002 as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist deprived communities to improve their health and educational infrastructure, the foundation has since its inception donated a total of 650,000 bags of cement valued at a cost of GH¢39 million.

The Northern Sector, which consists of the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Brong East, Brong, Ahafo and Ashanti Region, would also receive its estimated allocation of free cement slated for June 30 this year.

EhunabobrimPrahAgyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of AssinKushea of the Owirenkyi Traditional area and Chairman of the Foundation, who gave the report on the Foundation commended the beneficiaries for being good ambassadors in Ghacem's quest to support the development of the country through the cement foundation and assured that the Foundation will continue to be transparent to ensure the right projects are supported to drive the cause.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Health Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said although there's equity in the distribution of the cement some regions continue to present low request.

That, he said, brought setbackto development in the area and urged leaders and stakeholders in the various regions to show interest and assist their people to apply.

In his address, MrEric Odoom, Works Manager Takoradi, who represented the Managing Director of Ghacem, congratulated the beneficiaries and noted that Ghacem was always delighted to give back to society as part of its corporate social responsibility.

"We recently donated two truckloads in support of the Appiatse disaster rebuilding project, supported the Ghana Wildlife Society and other sustainable programmes such as the national tree planting agenda by government and committed to making impact where we do our business with various donations to EfiaNkwanta Hospital and Takoradi Polytechnic among others," he said.

Ghacem, he assured, would continue to produce quality and relevant cement products on the market as such urged everyone to continue to patroniseGhacem Cement.

Prof.Audrey Gadzekpo, a Council member for the foundation in her remarks said the council was happy to see the faces behind the numerous applications as the secretariat believes in helping those who help themselves "especially deprived communities who deserve better infrastructure".

"Having fulfilled the requirements of application demonstrate your commitment to see your projects completed and so we wish you well and may your dreams come true. However we entreat you to be ambassadors and spread the good news of Ghacem's benevolence for Ghana to benefit," she said.