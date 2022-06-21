Ghana: 'Agro-Chemical Products Destroying Environment'

Techiman — The continuous misapplication of agro-chemical products was causing the extinction of ecological resources in the country, Nana Boakye Ameyaw Pentenprem II, the Nifahene of Techiman Traditional Council (TTC), has stated.

He noted that the unprofessional use of pesticides, insecticides, weedicides and other chemicals by farmers had resulted in the elimination of some herbs, trees, mushrooms, snails, other flora and fauna.

Nana Boakye Ameyaw made the disclosure on Friday in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital, on the impact of activities of farmers on the environment.

The chief, therefore, advised farmers to think about the health and general well-being of consumers of farm produce, saying that applying chemicals to foodstuffs have dire consequences on human and animal lives.

Nana Boakye Ameyaw appealed to the Ghana Standards Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drugs Authority and Agriculture Extension Services among other regulatory institutions to enforce laws on agro-chemical use.

He admonished Ghanaians to learn the habit of growing trees, green grass, flowers, herbs and other species of plants in their homes and communities in order to prevent them from going extinct.

The Nifahene urged them to support environmental conservation by protecting the forests and water bodies from encroachment by declaring them in the communities as forbidden grooves.

Nana Ameyaw said environmental degradation in the country was on the rise hence urgent steps needed to be taken to address the menace.

"We need to do a sober reflection of our actions towards the external surroundings, which have been the habitat for plants and animals; and influence the development and behaviour of the nation," he stated.

The chief emphasised the adage, 'when the last tree dies, the last man dies' and entreated everyone to be mindful of the benefits of protecting and preserving the environment for social and economic development.

He said the TTC led by the Omanhene, Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, over the years have championed the course of environmental protection and cleanliness through a routine clean-up exercise in the area.