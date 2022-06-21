Liberia: Margibi Opens Arms - to Access Bank Liberia's Venture

Access Bank Liberia Limited has established a full-fledged branch in Kakata, Margibi County in continuation of the Bank's effort aimed at leveraging banking services and the economic empowerment of the low-and middle-income strata of Liberia.

The branch was opened on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a formal ceremony held in Kakata City. The event included delegates from the government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and members of the Margibi County business communities.

Mr. Emmanuel Goll, City Mayor of Kakata, speaking at the event, said the coming of Access Bank brings a wealth of benefits for businesses, especially the grassroots enterprises. "Kakata is not just the capital of Margibi County, but as well the business hub of our region. Nearly 99% of businesses in the county operate in Kakata."

These businesses are owned by entrepreneurs, who need loan funding for growth and for capital investment in their businesses. Accordingly, having a bank in the county that meets both needs is a high development value.

Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Liberia Limited, Mr. Roberto Randrianarison, also speaking at the event, said that Kakata has a strong business environment and a population of determined entrepreneurs.

"The market here is very rich. We are glad to be a part of it. Having transitioned from operating as a credit office since 2019, we will continue to offer services to expand on our existing markets, and prospects." Clients can access information about our services and products on our website, accessbank.com.lr, or visit any of our branch locations and talk to our client advisors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, AccessBank Chief Operating Officer, Mr. James Y.B. Howard, emphasized the outlook of credit and banking services that the branch stands to offer to its client base. Stating that services will range from a customized micro loan to support businesses with the working capital needed to purchase goods and services or buy new business assets.

Business savings accounts, business current accounts, fixed-term deposits, are also on the radar of services. The Kakata Branch forms part of the eight branches owned by AccessBank Liberia Limited, a full-fledged commercial bank, established in 2009 and focused on becoming the bank of choice for the low and middle-income strata of the Liberian population, and the country's leading provider of financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The Bank envisages a financial sector that offers responsible financial services to all people with the same ambition for excellence and quality. Our clients have shared their impact stories.