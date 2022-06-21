Ghana: Show Empathy by Providing Interventions - Ofosu Ampofo

Wa — Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the government show empathy to the citizenry by providing social interventions to ameliorate their plight.

Taken a swipe at the governing NPP over what he described as the current excruciating socioeconomic conditions in the country, he bemoaned most Ghanaians could no longer cope with the current socio-economic situation in the country due to poor management and wanton corruption under the government.

"We need a government that shows empathy to its citizens in these trying times and most people can no longer cope with the current socioeconomic situation due to mismanagement of resources, the economy and wanton corruption under the government," Mr Ampofo lamented.

Speaking to the media after addressing a three-day retreat of all16 regional chairmen and some NDC stalwarts in Wa, he accused the government of poorly managing the country's resources, thereby putting Ghanaians under an all-time socioeconomic hardships.

It is a monthly program that brings together all the regional chairmen and stalwarts of the NDC to strategise and interact with key stakeholders of the party to galvanise support and assistance from the grassroots and to drum home the need for peace, unity, harmony and cohesion within the rank and file of the party.

The meeting in Wa also brought together various constituency executives, former appointees, sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region, as well as some branch executives to deliberate on issues affecting the party and to plan on winning the 2024 general election.

According to him, as a government, in such situations, it needs to provide leadership by providing social interventions to allow the citizenry know the government empathises with them to ameliorate their hardships which the government had refused to do.

"We believed that as a government, in situations such as this, you need to provide leadership and provide interventions that will let the people know that indeed, the government has empathy for the people," Mr Ampofo stressed.

However, he maintained that the government was rather nonchalant and lacked empathy and asked Ghanaians to hold the government in check and show them the exit in the next elections for not showing empathy in times of crisis.

Mr Ampofo assured of party's commitment, dedication and determined to form the next government and provide cutting-edge governance that would bring citizens out of the current socioeconomic hardships," he said and cautioned that "the challenges that we are facing now call for deeper reflection, look for an alternative that has the experience and capabilities to manage the economy and you cannot look further than the NDC.